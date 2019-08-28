

IDF: The drones operating in Lebanon were not harmed Israeli army responds to Lebanese reports that Lebanese army shot at Israeli drones operating on the border. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 IDF at Lebanese border The IDF spokesperson reported Wednesday evening that shooting in Lebanese territory into the area where IDF drones were flying had been heard.



The drones completed their mission without being harmed.



Earlier, Lebanese media claimed that the Lebanese army had fired at Israeli drones in the border region between Israel and Lebanon.



However, the media outlets did not report whether a hit on the drones had been identified.





top