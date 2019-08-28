Report: Lebanese army fires at Israeli drone

Lebanese media says army opened fire at the drone after "its violation of Lebanese airspace."

Lebanon's army shot at an Israeli drone in south Lebanon on Wednesday, a military source and state media said, as tensions mount between the neighbors.

"A Lebanese army position in the district of Al-Adeesa in south Lebanon saw a drone and they fired at it, and it returned to the occupied lands," a military source told AFP, referring to Israel.

"The fire comes in the context of previous instructions that any Israeli movement inside Lebanese territory should immediately be fired at," the source said.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said the army opened fire at the drone after "its violation of Lebanese airspace."

According to reports in Lebanese media cited by Channel 13, the Lebanese army made the decision to fire on drones that can be seen with the naked eye, as the Lebanese army does not possess radar for monitoring drones.

Earlier Wednesday, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an unwritten agreement in which both will avoid attacking Lebanese and Israeli territory due to the risk of war.

However, according to the report, exchanges of fire in Syrian territory may still occur.

On Tuesday, Israel closed roads on its northern border to military vehicles, fearing an attack by Hezbollah.

On Sunday, the head of Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday denounced an alleged "drone attack" targeting the Lebanese Shiite movement's Beirut stronghold, vowing to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.

Also on Sunday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun denounced the reported drone attack as a "declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty. We are a people seeking peace, not war, and we don’t accept anyone threatening us in any war."