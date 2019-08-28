Alabama’s Republican Party calls to expel Omar

Alabama’s Republican Party is urging the state’s congressional delegation to begin the process of expelling freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from Congress, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The state GOP supported a resolution calling for Omar’s ouster at its summer meeting in Auburn this past weekend, according to the report.

The committee reportedly approved the resolution on a voice vote after it was introduced by state Rep. Tommy Hanes.

The resolution calls on Alabama's congressional delegation to "proceed with the expulsion process in accordance to Article 1, Section 5 of the US Constitution."

The resolution backed by Alabama Republicans condemns Omar for what it calls her "disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel."

The state Republicans also voiced opposition to Omar's public support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and accused the congresswoman of engaging in "rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism."

The resolution alleges Omar "dismissed" the September 11 terrorist attacks and “sympathized with a convicted terrorist” by pushing for “sentencing leniency.”

Neither Omar’s office nor the Alabama Republican Party immediately responded to requests for comment.

Omar, a Somali refugee who last year became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, came under fire earlier this year after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC. She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

More recently, Israel barred Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country due to their support for BDS.

The two later held a joint press conference in which they attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, who has frequently lashed out at both lawmakers.