What prompted left-wing MK to cancel interview?

Israel Hayom journalist Yehuda Shlezinger was scheduled to interview Democratic Union leader MK Stav Shaffir, but the interview was canceled at the last minute.

"I've never had such a thing happen to me," Shlezinger wrote on Twitter. "I arrived for a magazine interview with Stav Shaffir. Her spokesperson was waiting in the entryway and said: 'If it doesn't go on the cover, there's no interview.' I left. It's insane."

Yonatan Orich, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's spokesperson, tweeted: "That's courage," poking fun at the Democratic Union's slogan of identical wording.

On Thursday, Kan journalist Orit Navon interviewed Shaffir on Facebook Live and said afterward that Shaffir completely ignored all the questions posed to her during the interview.

"Imagine what it's like to sit in front of a person who completely ignores your presence," Navon said. "At a certain point I stopped and told her, 'Listen, there's a problem, I'm sitting here in front of you and you're ignoring me. You're talking like I'm not here and it's already offensive on a personal level. What are you doing?'"

She concluded: "From all the politicians I've met from the right, left and center, this was without a doubt the strangest [interview] on Facebook Live I've done. Seriously, leave politics. Start with learning how to conduct a conversation with someone who is not you."