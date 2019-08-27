'Feiglin must not miss out on a Cabinet role'

Officials on the right are urging Moshe Feiglin not to run for the 22nd Knesset, claiming he could waste 40,000 votes of right-wing voters if he does.

"Feiglin must not miss out on a seat around the government table," the senior officials said, calling on Feiglin to accept Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's proposal: Withdraw from the elections in exchange for being appointed as a senior economic minister in the next government.

"Moshe Feiglin has a history of missing out on political opportunities so he has the reputation of being a political 'novice,'" the officials added. “Throughout his career, he missed an opportunity to bring MKs into the right-wing party, missed an opportunity to enter the Likud seriously, missed an opportunity to unite with the New Right.”

"His supporters know he has no chance of entering the Knesset alone, and that he will throw away about 40,000 votes. This is Feiglin's opportunity to show responsibility and political sophistication, enter the circle of influence in a performance role and prove himself. If he refuses, it will be the end of his political career," the officials added.

Earlier on Monday, Arutz Sheva reported that, in exchange for withdrawing his Zehut party from running for the Knesset, Netanyahu promises to appoint Feiglin as a senior economic minister after the election and to take economic measures in the spirit of his party, such as the legalization of cannabis.

Netanyahu's proposal included covering Zehut’s debts of 3 million shekels in exchange for the shutting down of the party. Netanyahu has met with Feiglin in recent days and progress has been reached in negotiations between them.