Netanyahu's offer to Feiglin

PM attempts to convince Zehut party leader to withdraw from the elections to prevent waste of votes.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is attempting to convince Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin to withdraw from the upcoming elections next month to prevent a loss of right-wing votes.

Netanyahu promised to appoint Feiglin as senior economic advisor if the Zehut party withdraws from the elections. He also promised to adopt several of the Zehut party's economic policies.

Netanyahu's proposal included the coverage of NIS 3 million in debt for the party's withdrawal. Netanyahu also met with Feiglin in recent days and progress has been reached in negotiations between them.