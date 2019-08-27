Pence backs Israel's right to self-defense

US Vice President speaks to Netanyahu. "Under President Trump, America will always stand with Israel."

US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and expressed Washington’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

“Had a great conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning. The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself from imminent threats. Under President Trump, America will always stand with Israel!” he tweeted.

The conversation follows Israel’s thwarting of a drone terror attack planned by Iran and originating from Syria.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday similarly expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself from threats from Iran.

“Spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu today regarding recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria. I expressed my support for Israel’s right to defend itself from threats posed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps & to take action to prevent imminent attacks against Israeli assets,” tweeted Pompeo.

“We discussed how Iran is leveraging its foothold in Syria to threaten Israel and its neighbors. The Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that Israel would strike IRGC targets threatening Israel, wherever they are located,” he added.