Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara arrived at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Monday night to visit the family of Rina Shnerb, who was killed in a terror attack last Friday.

Rina’s father, 46-year-old Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and her 19-year-old brother Dvir were wounded in the terror attack and are hospitalized side by side.