PM: New neighborhood to be built near scene of terror attack

Netanyahu pushes plans for new neighborhood in Jewish town near scene of terror attack that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb.

Israel will build a new neighborhood near the scene of a terrorist attack last Friday which claimed the life of an Israeli teenager and left her father and brother injured.

On Monday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu directed the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office to submit for Planning Committee approval at its next meeting, plans for the establishment of a new neighborhood in Dolev, near the Ein Bubin spring where a terrorist bomb killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb last Friday, and injured her father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, as well as 19-year-old Dvir Shnerb.

The new neighborhood will include approximately 300 new housing units, according to the plans drawn up by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to “deepen” Israel’s roots in the area as a response to the attack.

“We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop settlement.”

Earlier on Monday, Israeli security forces captured the terrorists responsible for the deadly terror attack.