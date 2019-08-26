Condition of teen injured in Gush Etzion terror attack improves

17-year-old boy injured in ramming attack no longer in life-threatening danger, but remains in serious condition.

There has an improvement in the condition of 17-year-old Nahum Nevis from the town Elazar in Gush Etzion, who was injured along with his sister Noam in the ramming attack a week and a half ago.

His condition remains serious, but Nahum's life is no longer in imminent danger, hospital officials say.

Nahum's sister, Noam, who was also injured in the attack, is being treated in the orthopedic ward and is also recovering, in light condition. The mother, Zehava, asks to pray for the well-being of her children.

The two siblings were injured when a terrorist ran them down at the entrance to their home town of Elazar on August 16th.

Nahum suffered serious head injuries, including a severe brain hemorrhage and a fractured skull, while Noam was listed in moderate-to-light condition.