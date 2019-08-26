Terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb captured

Israeli security forces capture terrorists behind deadly bombing attack that killed Israeli teen, injured her brother and father.

Israeli security forces have captured the terrorists responsible for the bomb attack Friday which killed an Israeli teen and injured her father and brother.

IDF forces working with the Shin Bet internal security agency captured the terrorists in a pre-dawn operation Monday morning, days after 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was killed in a bombing attack at the Ein Bubin spring outside of the Israeli town of Dolev in Samaria.

Rina’s father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, was injured, as was Rina’s brother, 19-year-old Dvir Shnerb.

The three, residents of Lod in central Israel, had been hiking in the area when a bomb concealed under a rock was detonated.

According to a report Sunday night by Channel 12, the explosive device which killed Rina and injured her father and brother included some three kilograms of explosive material, making it an unusually powerful bomb.

Israeli security forces arrested several Arabs in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Ein Arik near Qalqilya over the weekend as part of the manhunt for Shnerb’s killers.