President Rivlin visits bombing victims

Pres. Rivlin visits Rabbi Eitan and Dvir Shnerb, consoles them after death of Rina, 17: ' We must make sure Rina's voice is always heard.'

Rivlin with Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his son Dvir

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday visited Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his son Dvir Haim at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Rabbi Eitan and Dvir were injured Friday in a bombing that killed Rina Shnerb, 17.

The three had been hiking at the Ein Bubin spring when an explosive device detonated near them, killing Rina instantly and injuring Rabbi Eitan lightly to moderately, while seriously wounding Dvir. Both underwent operations.

"The spirit of her father, Rav Eitan, and of the whole family, gives us such strength," Rivlin said.

"We weep for Rina, but we must also make sure her voice is always heard, calling us to choose life and to be strong."

Earlier on Monday, Israeli security forces arrested the terrorists responsible for the attack.