Multiple arrests as IDF continues hunt for Rina Shnerb's killers

Israeli security forces arrested several Arab suspects in connection with the search for the terrorists responsible for a fatal bombing attack in Samaria last Friday.

An IDF spokesperson said searches were still being conducted by the army and Shin Bet internal security agency, with a focus on the Qalqilya area.

The spokesperson said Israeli security forces made several arrests while operating in the town of Ein Arik, near Qalqilya.

“IDF troops, along with ISA and Israeli Police forces, continue to pursue the terrorists who carried out the attack on Friday near Dolev, southwest of Ramallah, in which Rina Shnerb was murdered and her father, Eitan, and brother, Dvir, were injured,” the spokesperson said.

“As part of the pursuit, several apprehensions have been made in the village of Ein 'Arik, southeast of Qalqilya. Over the last few hours, security forces reentered the village in order to search for additional findings, in addition to the apprehension of two Hamas operatives last Friday night.”

Last Friday, terrorists killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and injured her father and brother as they were hiking near the Ein Bubin spring near the Israeli town of Dolev in Samaria.

According to a report Sunday night by Channel 12, the bomb which killed Rina and injured her father and brother had been hidden under a rock, and included some three kilograms of explosive material, making it an unusually powerful bomb.