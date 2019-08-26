'When we need to, we'll act with great force'

Construction Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) on Monday morning promised that Israel will do everything necessary to protect the residents of its south.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Galant said: "When we need to, we will act with great force. War is the last option, and before that we need to try every alternative."

"Hamas is not interested in escalating the conflict, but Hamas and its emissaries are playing with fire," he warned. "We cannot act hastily. We will decide the timing and conditions."

Regarding Iran's threat to retaliate for Israel's attack in Syria, Galant said: "I take the enemy's threats seriously. We cannot allow the enemy to gain an advantage that they will be able to use during a war. We will not allow the creation of an Iranian army in Syria. We will not allow this entrenchment in Syria."

On Saturday night, Israel thwarted a planned Iranian drone attack by attacking Iranian military targets in the village of Aqraba, southeast of Damascus, where the drone operation was centered.