IRGC commander claims Iran tested new missile

Iran test fired a new missile, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

"Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defense and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power," Salami was quoted as having said. "And yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation."

He did not provide any additional information about the missile.

The comments come a day after Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister, Qassem Taqizadeh, claimed his country has produced highly accurate missiles which it has not publicized.

On Thursday, Iran unveiled what it described as a domestically built long-range, surface-to-air missile air defense system known as the Bavar 373.

Iran has continuously test fired ballistic missiles in recent years, most recently last month. In February, Iran attempted to launch a satellite into space but failed when the satellite failed to reach orbit.

The US says that Iran’s ballistic missile tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231, which enshrined Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

The resolution says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran, however, denies its ballistic missile tests violate this resolution. President Hassan Rouhani has stressed in the past that Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international agreements.