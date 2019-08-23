Iran unveils new domestic missile system

Iran rolls out surface-to-air Bavar-373 which it says rivals the Russian S-400.

Iran on Thursday rolled out a new missile defense system it says was developed and built locally, UPI reported.

President Hassan Rouhani hailed the surface-to-air Bavar-373 missile system, compared it favorably to the Russian-made S-300 and said it rivals the S-400.

Rouhani praised Iran's defense industry for producing "effective systems" to counter aerial threats and detect, track and destroy radar-evading aircraft "from a safe distance", according to UPI.

Iran first claimed it had developed the Bavar 373 in 2016. The system is allegedly a home-made version of the Russian S-300 anti-missile system which Iran purchased bought from Russia, but the sale was repeatedly delayed due to Western pressure as UN nuclear sanctions ban the delivery to Iran.

Iran says the mobile anti-aircraft missile has two search and intercept radars that are resistant to electronic warfare and electromagnetic bombs. They can also detect the anti-radiation missiles often used to destroy air defenses.

The Bavar-373 has a range of 186 miles, and at any one time can detect as many as 300 targets and track 60. The new system can also engage six targets at a time, Tehran said. The missile is not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

The Islamic Republic regularly boasts of its military achievements but does not always provide proof of its accomplishments.

In 2017, Iran’s Defense Minister claimed the country had developed a tank named "Karrar", which is supposedly equipped with an electro-optical fire control system and laser range-finder and is capable of firing at both stable and mobile targets day or night.

In 2013, Iran’s then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad first unveiled the Qaher 313, claiming at the time it is able to evade radar systems.

Israeli experts, however, at the time cast doubt on the authenticity of the fighter jet.