'We both cried, and I told him we'll be strong together'

Father injured in terror attack says his son 'can't see the world without Rina.'

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, who was injured Friday morning in a terror attack, spoke from his hospital bed about his first post-attack meeting with his son Dvir Haim.

The attack which left Rabbi Eitan lightly injured left his 19-year-old son Dvir seriously wounded and his 17-year-old daughter Rina dead.

"When we met, he said, 'Dad, it's hard for me. I keep seeing it happen.' I told him, 'Let's try to be strong together.' He remembers that he functioned well during the attack," Rabbi Eitan said.

"We both cried. There had been several hours that I didn't know how he would be, I was really scared. I saw him lose consciousness after the attack and say that he can't breathe. Now I see that he's coming back to himself a bit, it's really emotional. I waited for this all of Shabbat (the Sabbath, which begins Friday at sundown and ends Saturday night - ed.).

"He's communicating, he's completely with us, he remembers everything. He said he can't see the world without Rina."

Dvir, who underwent an emergency operation on Friday, is no longer in danger and is now stable, conscious, and alert.

The Shnerb family will not receive visitors Saturday evening. The mother, who spent Shabbat with the rest of the family in Lod, is now visiting her husband and son at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Watch the Hebrew video here: