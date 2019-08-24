Condition of Dolev terror attack victims improve

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his son Dvir are hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem.

Over Shabbat (Sabbath), the condition of Dvir Shnerb, 19, who was wounded on Friday in the terror attack near Dolev, has improved following his operation on Friday, according to a spokesperson from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Dvir's condition is serious but stable and his life is not in danger. He is fully conscious and is receiving continued treatment in the intensive care unit.

The condition of Dvir's father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, 46, has also improved. He is fully conscious and his condition is stable.

Dvir's sister, Rina (17), who was murdered in the attack, was laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Security forces are still searching for the terrorists.