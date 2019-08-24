Bennett: No peace with human animal terrorists

Bennett following terror attack: They won't accept us in this country. It is not the ‘occupation’ that bothers them, but our existence here.

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett responded on Friday to the terrorist attack near the Ein Bubin spring next to Dolev in the Binyamin region, in which 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was murdered.

“Arab terrorists murdered Rina z”l only because she is a Jew in the land of Israel. Not because of an ‘occupation’ or for any other reason,” he wrote on Twitter.

“150 years ago, long before we had a state here, they murdered Jews. 90 years ago during the riots they murdered Jews. And so too now.”

“Hamas leader Haniyeh celebrates the murder of a Jewish girl and the ‘moderate’ PA leader will be handing out murder funds to murderers as early as next week. In other words, this is a people led by two brutal murderers.”

“They won't accept us in this country. It is not the ‘occupation’ that bothers them, but rather our existence here, in Tel Aviv and Dolev. No ceremonies. Not gestures. No hugging sessions with Abu Mazen, no more shameful handshakes with the murderer Arafat.”

“No handing over territory belonging to our land. None of that will help.”

“We must be stronger than they are forever. If we ever become weaker than them, we simply won’t exist. We must sober up from the illusion of peace with these human animal terrorists. Be stronger than ever and build a wonderful Jewish state here.”

“The people of Israel share the pain of the Shnerb family and pray for the recovery of the wounded. The people of Israel live.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)