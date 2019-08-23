Teen terror victim laid to rest

Watch: Rina Shnerb, murdered Friday morning in a terror attack as she hiked near a spring, is laid to rest.

The funeral of Rina Shnerb, the 17-year-old murdered in a terror attack Friday morning, began at 3:30p.m. Friday afternoon.

Shnerb will be buried in the new cemetery in her hometown of Lod.

Attending the funeral are Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina), Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, and Lod Mayor Yair Revivo.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke earlier with Shnerb's father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, who was injured in the attack.

Rabbi Eitan told Netanyahu that his message is to strengthen the Torah and the Land of Israel: "We are here two thousand years, we will come out of this stronger." His murdered daughter, he said, is "one of those killed for the kingdom of Israel."

Netanyahu wished Rabbi Eitan much strength and deep condolences, and wished him and his injured son speedy recoveries. Netanyahu also said that security forces are working hard to hunt down the terrorists, promising that the terrorists would be caught.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Rabbi Eitan, 46, attempted to save his daughter and resuscitate her. Afterwards, he used his tzitzit (four-cornered religious garment) to create a makeshift tourniquet for his 19-year-old son, Dvir Haim, who suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Rabbi Eitan himself suffered light to moderate injuries.

Shmulik Shenhav, Shnerb's uncle, spoke of the attack: "Eitan is also a paramedic, and he attempted to revive and aid Rina, but it was too late. He took off his tzitzit, and with the tzitzit he created a tourniquet for Dvir, to stop the bleeding from shrapnel which had entered his arm."

Dr. Abed Khaleila, a senior surgeon at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, operated on Dvir Haim and reported that the surgery was successful. Dvir is in serious condition, but he is stable and there is no immediate threat to his life. He was transferred to the intensive care unit for observation and treatment.

Security forces are hunting for the terrorist near Ramallah, and residents of the town have been ordered to stay in their homes. An IDF spokesperson described the attack as "very serious," and said it was caused by a homemade explosive devices. Investigators are working to uncover whether the explosive device was thrown at the hikers, or placed at the site. Security sources believe the device was buried in the bath, not thrown from a passing vehicle.

The IDF has reinforced its presence in Judea and Samaria, and has blocked off roads. There are also intelligence operations being carried out by the intelligence units and Shabak (Israel Security Agency).

Credit: Courtesy of the family Rina Shnerb





