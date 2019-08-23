US envoy: 'This isn't the path to peace'

US envoy Jason Greenblatt responds to Friday's terror attack: 'Savage attack, this isn't the path to peace.'

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt responded Friday to the murderous terror attack which took the life of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and injured her father and brother.

In a tweet, Greenblatt wrote: "Another savage attack by Palestinian terrorists kills an Israeli teenager enjoying time with her family. This isn’t the path to peace, just endless suffering. May her memory be a blessing. Our prayers are with her family especially her father & brother also wounded in the attack."

Rina, her father Rabbi Eitan (46), and brother Dvir Haim (19) were hiking Friday morning at the Ein Bubin spring (also called Danny Spring) when a homemade explosive device detonated, injuring the three of them.

Rabbi Eitan immediately called for medical aid, and began working to resuscitate his daughter. However, he was unsuccessful and soon turned to help his son, removing his own tzitzit (four-cornered religious garment) to create a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding caused by the bits of shrapnel which had entered Dvir's arm.

When MDA paramedics arrived at the scene, they transferred Rabbi Eitan and Dvir to the IDF helicopters which brought them to Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. However, they were forced to declare Rina dead at the scene.