Injured father used his tzitzit to stop son's bleeding

Father injured in terror attack uses religious garment as tourniquet to save son. Uncle: He tried to save Rina, but it was too late.

The uncle of the family injured Friday morning in a terror attack said during the afternoon that the father had tried to save his daughter's life, but it was too late.

Rina Shnerb, 17, was murdered Friday morning in a terror attack which left her father and brother moderately and seriously wounded. Investigators believe that the homemade explosive device which injured the family was planted in the path to the spring, where the family had been walking.

"He came over to his son Dvir, took of his tzitzit (religious four-cornered garment) and used it as a tourniquet," the uncle said.

"The attackers planned this. They saw innocent, pure, and good people coming to swim in the spring, a spring that is in Israel and under our control. The explosive device hurt them so badly. Rina was a sweet girl filled with a fear of heaven and fear of G-d.

"She was a girl who gave her entire self to youth activities and volunteer activities. She was so sweet, and she had her entire life ahead of her."

Rina celebrated her 17th birthday last week. Her brother, 19-year-old Dvir Haim, was moderately to seriously injured, while their father, Rabbi Eitan, was lightly injured. The two were evacuated by helicopter by the IDF's Unit 669 rescue unit and taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Dvir is currently unconscious and on a respirator, a hospital statement said.

Rabbi Eitan is in stable condition and fully conscious. He had his wife have 11 children. Dvir is their third child, and Rina is their fourth.

Rina will be laid to rest at 3:30p.m. Friday afternoon, at the new cemetery in her hometown of Lod.