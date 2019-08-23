Hamas: Israel deliberately damaging Islam's holy sites

Hamas claims Israel is trying to change the nature of the Temple Mount and "impose facts on the ground."

The Hamas terrorist organization on Thursday accused Israel of deliberately damaging the holy sites of Islam.

Officials in the organization claimed that Israel was trying to change the nature of the Temple Mount and "impose facts on the ground."

"The Israelis will not succeed because it is a Muslim holy site and its character cannot be changed, even if they really want to do so," the Hamas officials added.

"The path of resistance, steadfastness, adherence to fundamental rights and principles, and consolidating the ranks on the national level as part of a strategy of resistance, is the way to deal with the occupation, the damage to Jerusalem and the mosques on the Temple Mount," according to Hamas.

Palestinian Arabs continuously falsely claim that Israel is “Judaizing” Jerusalem, which they claim is their capital, in an attempt to erase the Muslim connection to the city.

The officials often claim that Israel plans to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and replace it with a Holy Temple. Israel has also been accused of using chemicals to erode the foundations of the mosque in order to cause it to collapse.