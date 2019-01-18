PA accuses Israel of establishing facts in Jerusalem

Islamic organizations in Jerusalem demand that Israel remove the support it placed in the wall adjacent to the Temple Mount.

The Islamic organizations in Jerusalem are accusing Israel of exploiting the situation in the Middle East and taking advantage of US policy to change the historical and legal reality in the city and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The accusations were made in a joint statement issued Thursday by the Council for Waqf Affairs, Islamic Affairs and the Holy Places of Islam, the House of Palestinian Jurisprudence and the Supreme Islamic Council.

The statement claimed that a support had been placed on the western wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the side of the Islamic Museum, in a blatant violation of the authority of the Islamic Endowments Department, which has the authority to carry out renovations.

The Islamic organizations demanded that Israel immediately remove the support, warning against a change in the historical and legal situation of the area as approved by international agreements.

The statement further claimed that Israel carried out excavation work that exposed the foundations of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, leading to the fall of the rocks in the wall. According to the statement, Israel took the rocks and refused to return them despite requests from the Jordanian government and the Islamic Endowments Department.

"The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a symbol and faith of 1.8 billion Muslims, and we will never agree that the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be harmed."

Palestinian Arabs regularly blame Israel for many of the Arab riots on the Temple Mount and, in general, falsely claim that Israel is “Judaizing” Jerusalem, which they claim is their capital, in an attempt to erase the Muslim connection to the city.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) officials make particularly ridiculous claims regarding the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In 2018, a number of Islamic organizations in Jerusalem claimed that the "occupation police" are trying to gradually impose their hegemony on the administration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In another instant, the PA officials accused "extremist" Jewish organizations of waging a legal battle aimed at achieving Israeli sovereignty in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel has also been accused by the PA of planning to replace the mosque with an “imaginary temple” and of using chemicals to erode the foundations of the mosque in order to cause it to collapse.