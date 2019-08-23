Satellite photos show destruction at Iraqi weapons depot

Satellite photos show Iranian weapons depot in Baghdad before and after air strike attributed to Israel.

Satellite photos published on Thursday by ImageSat International (ISI) show an Iranian weapons depot in Baghdad before and after an air strike attributed to Israel earlier this week.

ISI assessed that the attack aimed to destroy the Iranian land bridge from Tehran to Syria and Hezbollah, as well as to prevent the Iranian capability of conducting attacks from Iraq against the surrounding countries.

The weapons depot which was attacked belongs to the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces.

Tuesday’s attack was the third air strike in recent weeks against the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Last week, an explosion at an ammunition warehouse in southern Baghdad run by the Popular Mobilization Forces injured 13 people.

Last month, an unmanned drone dropped explosives on a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in northern Iraq.

On Wednesday, the Arabic-language Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that the bombings were carried out by Israel with permission from the United States and Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the Russian language Channel 9 that “Iran is trying to establish bases against us in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen. We are acting in many sectors against a country that aims to destroy us.”