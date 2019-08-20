Iraqi media reports an explosion today at the base of one of the Shi'ite militias in Saladin province, north of the capital Gadad.

Al-Arabia reports that fighter jets attacked from the air. There are killed and wounded among Hezbollah battalions, one of Iran's supported militias.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed reports of attacks in Iraq attributed to the Israeli Air Force. "Iran has no immunity anywhere. A country that says 'We are going to destroy you', we will act against them wherever we need, and the hand is yet poised," Netanyahu said.

When asked if Israel will operate in Iraq, the Prime Minister responded: "I haven't restricted myself."