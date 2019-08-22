'Everyone is working to bring back Hadar, except for Netanyahu'

Leah and Simcha Goldin, the parents of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, met on Thursday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

During the meeting, Leah and Simcha demanded that the Secretary-General take it upon himself to implement UN Resolution 2474 which states that prisoners and missing persons should be returned as the first step to any agreement governing a ceasefire.

Hadar Goldin's parents also demanded that the UN envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, be responsible for resolving the issue of IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians held by Hamas in violation of international humanitarian law.

Leah Goldin said after the meeting, "We have reached an absurd situation in which the United Nations and the international community want to bring the soldiers and civilians back more than Prime Minister Netanyahu does. Our feeling is that the whole world is working to free Hadar, Oron [Shaul], Avera [Mengistu] and Hisham [al-Sayed]. Everyone except the Israeli government."

"The whole world is mobilizing to the mission. The United Nations and governments active in the Middle East are offering us ways to bring the boys back and, on the flip side, international officials we have met with over the past two days have confirmed to us that the Israeli government does not place any conditions on Hamas for bringing back the boys," Goldin added.