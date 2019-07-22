Special ceremony held in Jerusalem marking five years since two soldiers and two civilians were taken captive in Gaza.

A special ceremony was held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday evening marking five years since two soldiers and two civilians were taken captive in Gaza.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

Israel's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi David Lau, said at Sunday’s ceremony, "There are things that are not supposed to be part of a war. The feelings of parents who cannot stand before their son's grave are not supposed to be part of any fight."

Oron Shaul’s uncle, Yigal Namimi, added, "We do not have the courage to be angry at the State of Israel, this is our state and our government, and we need to love it.”

"But at the same time, I tell you, Mr. Prime Minister, that you have disappointed us. Netanyahu is like a stone, detached, and to my great sorrow he will not return our sons to us," he continued.

Ilan, the brother of Avera Mengistu, said that his family is running out of strength.

“We're exhausted. We are praying that God will give us the strength to continue fighting. The citizens of Israel must support the family's fight, because only the families cannot fight alone."