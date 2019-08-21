Rivlin to Pelosi: Israel must be above political disputes

President Reuven Rivlin spoke this evening, Wednesday, with Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, amid US President Trump's statement that Jews who support the Democratic party either have a "total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty" to Israel. The two discussed the recent sequence of events and the importance of the strong relationship between the State of Israel and the United States of America”.

"I want to thank you for your unqualified commitment to US-Israel relations and for being a true friend," the president said, adding: "I remember your excellent visit here, leading a delegation of Democrats in honor of Israel’s 70th Independence Day."

The President said that the relationship between the State of Israel and the United States is a link between peoples, which relies on historical ties, deep and strong friendships and shared values that are not dependent on the relationship with one particular party. In this regard, the President quoted President Kennedy, saying, "Friendship with Israel is not a partisan matter. It is a national commitment."

The president also added in his conversation with Speaker Pelosi that, "We must keep the State of Israel above political disputes and make every effort to ensure that support for Israel does not become a political issue. The elections we hold give voice to the will of our citizens. We agree with the opinions of some, we speak out against the opinions of others, but we respect the wishes of each of our peoples,” the President stressed.

The president further emphasized that this friendship was very dear to him and that he would be happy to meet Speaker Pelosi at any time, in order to continue to speak directly on all issues on which there is agreement, and on those which are sometimes even in dispute, out of mutual respect and deep appreciation for her work on behalf of the State of Israel over the years.