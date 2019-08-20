Trump: Jews who vote Democrat ignorant or disloyal

US President Donald Trump accused Jews who vote for the Democratic party of being ignorant or disloyal.

The president was responding to questions during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis when he was asked about Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who were banned from entering Israel last week. Trump had called on Israel not to let the congresswomen in and praised the decision to ban them.

"I cannot even believe that we're having this conversation," Trump said in response to a question about Omar's call to end US aid to Israel. "Five years ago, the concept of even talking about this, even three years ago, of cutting off aid to Israel because of two people that hate Israel and hate Jewish people, I can't believe we're having this conversation."

"Where has the Democratic party gone? Where have they gone where they're defending these two people over the State of Israel? I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," Trump said.