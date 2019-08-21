Trump doubles down on criticism of Jewish Democratic voters

US President retweets conservative radio host's statement that Israeli Jews love him like he's 'King of Israel,' US Jews 'don't know him.'

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of American Jews who vote for the Democratic party Wednesday.

The president retweeted the words of conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root, who stated: “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world and the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God," an apparent reference to Jesus.

"But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job,” Root concluded.

Trump retweeted Root's entire statement one day after he stated that "I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

The president made the statement in response to questions about Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and expressed his astonishment that American Jews could support a political party which refused to condemn their anti-Semitism.

American Jewish organizations condemned Trump's comments.

American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris called the president's remarks "shockingly divisive and unbecoming of the occupant of the highest elected office," while Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter that it is "long overdue to stop using Jews as a political football"