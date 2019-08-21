Iranian commander: We have the most advanced missile technology

Senior IRGC commander boasts that Iran has the most advanced missile technology among the countries in the Middle East.

A senior commander in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) boasted that Iran has the most advanced missile technology among the countries in the Middle East.

“Today, we rank first in the missile technology at the regional level and are placed among the few global powers in this regard,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Division of the IRGC, said on Sunday, according to PressTV.

He further claimed that the same applies to the country’s status in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hajizadeh added that the recent downing of a US drone was indicative of Iran’s counteroffensive prowess and proved its capability of constructing radar and rocket defense systems.

“We shall stall and lag behind the enemy should we stop pedaling. Therefore, we need to go ahead with our deterrent activities in a round-the-clock manner and also make every effort in boost [our military] capabilities,” he continued.

Hajizadeh claimed in June, following the downing of the US drone, that US regional bases and its aircraft carrier in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian precision-guided missiles.

The comments come amid continuing tensions between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

President Donald Trump announced several weeks ago that a US ship had destroyed an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf.

Iran, however, denied Trump’s claims, with its Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, tweeting, “We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS by mistake!”

It is difficult to confirm the veracity of Hajizadeh’s remarks. The Islamic Republic regularly boasts of its military achievements but does not always provide proof of its accomplishments.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said earlier this month that Iran’s homegrown long-range air defense system, the “Bavar-373”, will be unveiled shortly.

In 2017, Iran’s Defense Minister claimed the country had developed a tank named "Karrar", which is supposedly equipped with an electro-optical fire control system and laser range-finder and is capable of firing at both stable and mobile targets day or night.

In 2013, Iran’s then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad first unveiled the Qaher 313, claiming at the time it is able to evade radar systems.

Israeli experts, however, at the time cast doubt on the authenticity of the fighter jet.