Iran denies US downed an Iranian drone

Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister: We have not lost any drone. Trump: There's no doubt the US military shot down an Iranian drone.

Iran denied on Friday the US claim that the Navy had shot down an Iranian drone amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran.

“We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS by mistake!” tweeted Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Press TV network aired footage it claimed was taken by the drone after the US claimed it had been brought down.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said images were transmitted to base “before and even after the time Americans claim” the drone was destroyed.

US President Donald Trump, however, said there was "no doubt" that the US military shot down an Iranian drone.

"They shot down the drone," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

"We have the greatest people in the world, we have the greatest equipment in the world, we have the greatest ships — the most deadly ships, we don't want to have to use them, but they're the most deadly ships ever conceived. And we hope for their sake they don't do anything foolish. If they do, they will pay a price like nobody's ever paid a price," added Trump.

Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, added that “there’s no question that this was an Iranian drone," which he said presented a threat.

Trump said on Thursday that the USS Boxer had "destroyed" an Iranian drone which came within 1,000 yards of it and ignored "multiple calls to stand down."

Thursday’s incident comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf. Last month, Iran shot down a US drone, claiming it violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of the drone, but pulled back from launching them. He later made clear that he had not called off the planned strike on Iran but rather simply stopped it from going forward at that time.

A commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards then warned that US regional bases and its aircraft carriers in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian missiles.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)