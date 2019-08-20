Teenager injured in ramming attack still fighting for his life

Public asked to pray for recovery of Nahum Nevies, whose life remains in danger 4 days after he was struck in a ramming attack.

Nahum Nevies remains in serious condition and continues to fight for his life four days after being struck by a terrorist in a ramming attack, Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center said Tuesday.

Nahum, 17, and his sister Noam, 19, were injured when a terrorist rammed into them as they made their way to a protected bus stop near the entrance to the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion on Friday. Nahum had spent the week vacationing with his family in northern Israel, but cut his vacation short when he was called to be tested for entry into an elite IDF unit. He and Noam, who is currently doing her National Service, were on their way to rejoin the family in northern Israel when the terrorist rammed into them.

Noam suffered abrasions and injuries to her limbs, and was declared to be in moderate condition on Friday, while Nahum sustained an injury to his head and is sedated and on a respirator.

Noam's condition has improved to mild, the hospital stated Tuesday. Nahum's life remains in danger.

The public is asked to pray for the complete recovery of Nahum Elimelech Ben Zahava Rivka.

Rochel Sylvestsky, the teenagers' grandmother and Arutz Sheva's Judaism and Op-Ed Editor, said that her grandchildren had been attempting to get behind the barricade at the bus stop when the attack occurred.

"The town has been asking for several years that the concrete barricades protecting the bus stop be lengthened to include up until the crosswalk. It's only a few meters but they're dangerous. If they had expanded the barricades, this wouldn't have happened. I wouldn't be with my grandchildren in the hospital right now," Sylvetsky said.