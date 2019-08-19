Trump: Peace plan will likely be released after Israeli election

Trump says he will likely wait until after the Israeli elections to release his peace plan, but could release pieces before.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will likely wait until after the September elections in Israel to release his peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, Reuters reported.

At the same time, Trump added that he could release some parts of the plan before the elections.

The peace initiative, partially unveiled at a Bahrain conference in June, dangled the prospect of pumping $50 billion-worth of investment into the Palestinian Authority economy.

Little is known about the political component of the peace plan, but Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and one of the authors of the plan, indicated in April that the plan would not focus on the two-state solution.

Trump’s special envoy, Jason Greenblatt, said in an interview last week that the President has not yet decided whether to unveil his Middle East peace plan before or after the Israeli elections.

Greenblatt also said that the US hopes eventually to engage with the Palestinian Authority on an accord, even though it has been boycotting the Trump administration ever since he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.