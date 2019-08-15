Terror attack in Old City of Jerusalem

One wounded in attack in Old City of Jerusalem. Terrorist eliminated

One person was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem Thursday.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred near the Temple Mount’s Iron Gate at just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, a 30-year-old police officer, was stabbed in his arm, and is said to be in light condition and fully conscious.

MDA emergency first responders have been dispatched to the scene, and are treating the victim.

While initial reports suggested that two terrorists were neutralized, it was later reported that one terrorist had been killed by Israeli security forces after the officer was wounded.

Security forces have been deployed to the area following the attack.

“At 18:08, a report was received in MDA's Jerusalem Regional Dispatch regarding a wounded man next to the Iron Gate in Jerusalem's Old City," MDA said in a statement.

"MDA EMTs and paramedics are treating and evacuating to the hospital a man in his 30s with stab wounds while he is fully conscious and alert."



"Upon our arrival we found an approximately 30-year-old man fully conscious at the scene," said MDA paramedic Moshe Cordova. "He was suffering from stab wounds and we bandaged the wounds and stopped the bleeding. He was evacuated to the hospital with minor injuries. The terrorist was neutralized by security personnel."