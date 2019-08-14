Jordan criticizes Erdan over Temple Mount

Jordanian Foreign Ministry criticizes Internal Security Minister's call for Jews to be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday criticized Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, after he said that it is time for Jews to be permitted to pray on the Temple Mount and that the current status quo is wrong.

According to Kan 11 News, Jordan even sent a formal protest letter to Israel through diplomatic channels expressing its opposition to Erdan’s remarks.

Jordan’s statement added that the Kingdom strongly opposes statements such as Erdan’s and warns of the consequences of any attempt to violate the historical and legal status quo and the consequences of these attempts.

The Jordanians demanded that the Israeli authorities immediately cease all attempts to change the status quo on the Temple Mount.

The Temple Mount was left in the hands of the Jordanian Waqf following Jerusalem’s reunification in the Six Day War in 1967. The Waqf has taken advantage of this and removed every sign of ancient Jewish presence at the most Jewish holy site.

Due to the fact that Jordan maintains de facto control of the Temple Mount, it routinely criticizes Israel for any actions it views as violating the rights of Muslims.

Tuesday’s incident came two days after hundreds of Muslim worshipers rioted on the Temple Mount in an attempt to prevent Jews from visiting the holy site on Tisha B’Av, the anniversary of the destruction of the first and second Holy Temple.

The rioters chanted nationalist slogans and clashed with police. Several rioters were injured, Arab media reported.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi later condemned Israel following the violent clashes, accusing the Jewish state of violating the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.