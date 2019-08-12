Jordan: Israel violating 'sanctity of Al-Aqsa'

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday condemned Israel following the violent clashes on the Temple Mount between Muslim worshipers and police officers.

“We condemn Israel’s violations of sanctity of Al Aqsa, especially on this holy day. Its attempts to change the status quo in occupied Jerusalem & its holy sites will only lead to more violence, threatening security of all. Int’l community cannot remain silent on these violations," he tweeted.

The comments came hours after hundreds of Muslim worshipers rioted on the Temple Mount in an attempt to prevent Jews from visiting the holy site on Tisha B’Av, the anniversary of the destruction of the first and second Holy Temple.

The rioters chanted nationalist slogans and clashed with police. Several rioters were injured, Arab media reported.

The Temple Mount was left in the hands of the Jordanian Waqf following Jerusalem’s reunification in the Six Day War in 1967. The Waqf has taken advantage of this and removed every sign of ancient Jewish presence at the most Jewish holy site.

Due to the fact that Jordan maintains de facto control of the Temple Mount, it routinely criticizes Israel for any actions it views as violating the rights of Muslims.