Poll: Right-wing voters unfazed by possible Netanyahu indictment

More than half of right-wing voters believe that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should continue as Prime Minister even if indicted, according to a new poll released by the Israel Democracy Institute on Monday.

Netanyahu’s formal indictment hearing will take place in October, weeks after the Israeli election on September 17. Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced in March that he intends to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. Netanyahu is the first sitting prime minister to face a pending indictment.

But most of his base still wants him in the job, according to the poll, which was carried out by the Rafi Smith Institute in late June and surveyed 1,063 Israeli who voted for right-wing parties. Fifty-three percent of right-wing voters want Netanyahu to remain in office if indicted. Twenty-one percent say he should step aside temporarily until acquitted and 18% believe he should resign once criminal charges are brought.

Six percent favored a plea bargain in which he would agree to retire from politics in exchange for not having to stand trial.

Netanyahu is mired in three scandals, called Case 1000, 2000 and 4000 (Netanyahu is not a suspect in 3000). In 1000, he is accused of offering favors in exchange for gifts like cigars and champagne from a wealthy donor. In 2000 and 4000, he is alleged to have offered favors to the owners of media outlets in exchange for more favorable coverage.

There have been proposals to grant Netanyahu immunity while in office, which 30 percent of right-wing voters support. But 56% opposed an immunity law on the grounds that it abrogates equality before the law.

The poll also found that right-wing voters are split on the formation of a unity government in Israel after the election, with 42% supporting it and 44% opposed.