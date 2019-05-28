Elections to be held on September 17

Date is not final and could still change. Netanyahu continuing efforts to prevent elections.

The special committee discussing the dissolution of the Knesset determined on Monday evening that the elections for the 22nd Knesset will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The date, however, is not final and is expected to change ahead of the final vote in the Knesset plenum. Committee chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said at the start of the discussion, "Anyone who votes against the bill helps Benny Gantz form a government."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is continuing his efforts to prevent elections and establish a right-wing government. The businessman who is conducting the coalition negotiations on behalf of MK Avigdor Liberman, Shmuel Hayek, is expected to return to Israel overnight Monday and continue with the talks.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu instructed Likud ministers and Knesset members to launch an attack against Liberman over his decision to oppose the establishment of a right-wing government.

"I've now informed the Likud ministers and Knesset members: After evaluating a new situation - open season on Liberman," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister earlier said that there was still time to form a coalition and avert new elections.

"There's no reason to drag the country to unnecessary elections that will cost a fortune and paralyze us all for another half a year," Netanyahu said.