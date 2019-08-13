Special: Tears and excitement before take off to Israel

Arutz Sheva joined the recent group of Nefesh B'Nefesh immigrants and spoke with them moments before they boarded the Israel-bound flight.

In addition to the special Aliyah (immigration) flights that Nefesh B'Nefesh brings to Israel every summer, the organization helps brings Jews from North America throughout the year. Many come as part of organized groups of a few dozens of Olim (new immigrants) who gather on one flight, arrive at the Ben Gurion Airport and are accompanied by Nefesh B'Nefesh throughout the entire process.

Arutz Sheva joined one of these "routine" flights recently and spoke with the Olim at the JFK Airport in New York just as they parted from their families and set out on their journey to their new lives in the Jewish state.

This year's special Nefesh B'Nefesh flight is scheduled to land this week on Wednesday, August 15 at 7:00 a.m. Israel time.