242 new North American Olim to arrive on Aliyah August 1st

New immigrants, including 41 future lone soldiers, to arrive on Aliyah charter flight.

Mordechai Sones,

Making Aliyah
Flash 90

41 future Lone Soldiers and 103 children under the age of 17 will be among 242 North American Olim set to arrive in Israel next Wednesday, August 14 on a special Aliyah flight chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh, facilitated in cooperation with Israel’s Aliyah & Integration Ministry, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The new Olim are from a variety of backgrounds culturally and demographically – hailing from 22 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. They also include 21 medical professionals, three sets of twins, and a 28-day-old baby, who will officially become the youngest Oleh to make Aliyah with Nefesh B’Nefesh this summer.

A special welcome ceremony will be held at Ben Gurion Airport upon arrival and is scheduled to include Aliyah and Integration Minister Yoav Galant; KKL World Chairman Danny Atar; Jewish Agency CEO and Director Amira Ahronoviz; Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Chairman and Modi'in- Maccabim-Reut Mayor Chaim Bibas; with Nefesh B’Nefesh co-Founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart.

Making Aliyah
Flash 90
