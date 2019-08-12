Uniting the Evangelist World – A Beneficial Alliance for Israel

The internationally esteemed Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn will host the World Evangelism Conference 2019 – the first of its kind – uniting evangelicals from around the world. A growing global community whose support of Israel has important political implications.

The prominent Nigerian evangelical leader Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, DSC, DD, President of LoveWorld Inc., and American Pastor Benny Hinn, President and Founder of Benny Hinn Ministries, are uniting to host the first-ever World Evangelism Conference this August at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London in the United Kingdom. The three-day event in London promises to bring a fresh zeal of enthusiasm to evangelism worldwide.

The Significance of the London Venue

It is no coincidence that these two preeminent leaders of the global evangelical movement have chosen London to host this landmark event. The conservative evangelical movement has experienced a recent rise in popularity in the United Kingdom. Conservative evangelicalism has long been active movement in the United States where Pastor Benny Hinn has built his successful ministry and has grown into a powerful force throughout Africa, including in Pastor Chris’s native Nigeria. Evangelism is not new to the United Kingdom, but recent years have seen a resurgence of conservative evangelism in the nation.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy has built a thriving network of churches in the United Kingdom, with branches all over the country. His inspirational teachings have brought thousands of British Christians together in fellowship. His ministry has impacted countless lives and Pastor Chris hopes to continue to strengthen the evangelist movement in the country and around the world through the World Evangelism Conference.

Evangelicals as a Political Force

Throughout the United States and Europe, a political battle has developed between the right and left political factions to occupy the ideological political middle. Growing social divisions, fracturing political parties and contentious issues such as immigration have contributed to a tense political atmosphere around the globe.

In the United States, conservative evangelicals have long been a political force. Evangelicals have been a crucial constituency for the Republican Party at the local, state and nation levels. Evangelical support for Donald Trump helped him to secure the electoral votes needed to win the presidential election. In return, President Trump established an advisory committee of American evangelical leaders demonstrating his commitment to this portion of his base.

A changing political landscape in the UK has made evangelical Christians an important political constituency. Members of the UK’s Christian community have traditionally aligned themselves with the country’s Conservative Party. Last week, the Tories selected Boris Johnson as the new prime minister who will replace the outgoing Theresa May. While Johnson may not enjoy the same fervent level of support that Trump has of American evangelicals, many Christians across the UK have voiced their support for the new prime minister.

Evangelism in the UK has its own distinct flavor and culture from its American counterpart, but the underlying foundation of the global movement remains unchanged. Guided by the Bible, evangelicals strive to live an authentic life in their faith and to help others accept God into their lives. Evangelicals firmly believe in the power of building bridges between people helping them find their own path to faith.

Evangelical Steadfast Support for Israel

Evangelicals have a special relationship with Israel and have become an important ally for the Jewish people. Traditionally, the evangelical movement has firmly supported the state of Israel and the return of the Jewish people to the Holy Land. Evangelicals and Christians contribute to the economic growth of Israel as they represent around half of all tourists who visit the country annually.

The monumental community of evangelicals that Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny have created and fostered will greatly benefit the Jewish people in Israel. Many proudly voice their support for the advancement and protection of the Jewish people all over the world. Evangelicals are one of the fastest-growing religious communities in the world, making the alliance between evangelicals and Israel one of vital importance for the Jewish people.

The support of American evangelical Christians was instrumental in the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the White House’s declaration officially recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Evangelical leadership worldwide has declared its support for Israel publicly. Pastor Chris has been a long-time supporter of Israel. He has hosted historic tours to the country and held internationally broadcast events in Israel, including last year’s ‘Your Loveworld’ Praise-a-Thon with Pastor Benny.

In a recent interview, Pastor Chris and the US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, discussed the resiliency of the Israeli people, hope for peace in the region and the miracle of Israel. In addition, the pastor was personally invited to an official event hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrating the move of the US Embassy in 2018.

Evangelicals are Building Bridges Between Faiths

The evangelism movement is not bound by a single Christian denomination, rather it transcends traditional church organizational structures by attracting believers from diverse Christian faiths and uniting them for the purpose of sharing a message of faith with the world. Visionary and charismatic leaders like Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny have become important drivers of the global evangelical movement in the absence of an official hierarchy or single organizational framework.

Their commitment to faith, dedication to social initiatives, and their use of 21st technology to reach out to a global Christian community have set Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny apart from other evangelical leaders.

Pastor Chris has created a church with branches around the world. He is the founder and president of LoveWorld Inc. which operates an international television network, LoveWorld TV, dedicated to Christian programming. LoveWorld has also developed a Christian mobile app called KingsChat that combines social networking and instant messaging to grow and foster a community for Christian believers worldwide. Pastor Chris frequently holds events all over the world, in addition to the World Evangelical Conference, bringing together thousands of LoveWorld citizens in Christian worship.

The World Evangelical Conference 2019 promises to bring together pastors, ministers and Christian leaders from around the world to inspire and to ignite a passion for global evangelism. Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny have invited all Christian leaders who are committed to sharing their faith and helping others to attend the momentous event.