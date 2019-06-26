Watch: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's interview with David Friedman

International evangelical pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, sat down with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman for an exclusive interview to discuss US policy, the miracle of Israel, and America’s vision of democracies living in peace in the Middle East.

The internationally acclaimed Pastor Chris Oyakhilome recently sat down with the United States Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. The ensuing discussion focused on the relationship between the United States and Israel, America’s vision for the region and the ability of Israel to thrive in the face of adversity. The exclusive interview was originally aired on “Your Loveworld,” a television talk show hosted by the influential evangelical Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the lead pastor of Christ Embassy and the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, a successful international Christian organization headquartered in Nigeria that operates a global television satellite network, among other endeavors.

Pastor Chris’s interview with Ambassador Friedman comes during a time when Donald Trump’s administration has gone to great lengths to strengthen the bonds between the United States and Israel.

In 2017, President Trump announced that the United States would formally recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the American embassy to the city. Earlier this year, Trump signed an official proclamation recognizing Israel’s territorial sovereignty over the Golan Heights region, which Israel annexed from Syria after the Six-Day War in 1967.

International response to the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem

President Trump’s actions represent a shift in the United States’ diplomatic relations with Israel. Ambassador Friedman has been the US diplomatic representative on the ground and has overseen the implementation of Trump’s policies firsthand. Pastor Chris opens the interview by asking Ambassador Friedman about his feelings and observations since the relocation of the US Embassy one year ago. Friedman replies that the year has proven to be exceptionally successful and tranquil, with no backlash in response to America’s declaration in regard to Jerusalem.

Pastor Chris, who was personally invited by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the celebration of the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem, continues the discussion questioning Friedman about the international response to the US diplomatic move. Ambassador Friedman concedes that they have not seen other countries following the US lead at the fast pace that they had hoped for, however, he says he is still optimistic that there will be more movement.

While the US has heard vocal opposition from countries like France and Germany, other nations appear to be more receptive to the official recognition of Jerusalem, with Guatemala opening an embassy there and other nations, such as the Czech Republic, establishing diplomatic facilities in the city.

Friedman declares that the United States moving its diplomatic mission to Jerusalem is both diplomatically and historically correct and in no way does it denigrate from the desire to see peace in the region or to see the Palestinians live in dignity with autonomy.

Israel is a Miraculous Country

When asked by Pastor Chris about his thoughts on Israel after serving in the position for over a year and seeing the situation evolve, Ambassador Friedman calls Israel a ‘miraculous’ country. He praised the Israeli people, saying he was very impressed by their resiliency and ingenuity. Friedman cited the many challenges faced by the small country - surrounded by enemies, under constant threat by terrorist groups – and commended Israel for its ability to not just survive, but to maintain its strength and security, develop a world-class economy and become a leader in high technology.

Ambassador Friedman, a long-time supporter of Israel, attributed the strong bond between the United States and Israel to the shared values and accomplishments achieved by the two nations, admitting that Israel does it with a much greater risk to its security than the US. He admired Israel’s ability to excel against the odds.

‘The Golan Heights needs to be part of Israel forever’

Turning the conversation to more recent developments, Pastor Chris asked Ambassador Friedman about the US declaration recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel. In response, he affirmed President Trump’s desire to support Israel and defend its position within the region.

Friedman noted that the Golan Heights is a strategically important territory for Israel. Saying that there is simply no conceptualization of Israel’s northern border that does not include the Golan Heights. He called it inconceivable that the Golan Heights would be returned to Syrian President Bashar Assad, who he called a ruthless despot responsible for killing or displacing more than a million people. He lauded President Trump’s move, saying that not only was it the right decision but that it is something that should have been done the administration’s predecessors.

Israel Provides a Model for others to Aspire to

As the US diplomatic representative to Israel, Pastor Chris asked Ambassador Friedman to articulate America’s vision is for the Middle East region. Friedman replied, “We’d like to see much of the region join the 21st century, develop better practices with regard to human rights, [foster] more open, transparent econom[ies], [and] nonaggression from one country to the next.”

Friedman called Israel the ‘lynchpin’ to America’s diplomatic vision for the region. As the only democracy in the Middle East, he called Israel the model the US would like to see others aspire to. Ultimately, he said the US wants to see democratic nations living in peace in the Middle East.

Concluding the interview, Pastor Chris encourages Ambassador Friedman, relying on his own experiences, to share some final thoughts on Israel with the world. Friedman tells Pastor Chris that while they could sit and talk for hours about Israel, it in no way compares to being there and experiencing the miracle that is Israel. With the country now seeing over 4 million tourists a year, nearly double the number of tourists from just a couple years ago, more people than ever are coming to see the beauty of Israel and to feel the power of walking the lands of the Bible. Ambassador Friedman calls a visit to Israel an incredibly powerful and transformational experience.