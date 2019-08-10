Jordan to reopen Tomb of Aharon

Tomb of Aharon the Cohen in Petra to be reopened after being shut down due to illegal pilgrimage.

The Jordanian Ministry of Religious Affairs announced on Friday that the Tomb of Aharon the Cohen, which is located in Petra, will be reopened, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Jordan’s Minister of Religion, Abed al Nasr abu Bassel, last week announced that the site would be closed to tourists.

According to local media outlets, the decision was made after a video was made public in Jordan of Jews praying at the compound, with the claim that the pilgrimage was “illegal”.

The Jordanian Religious Affairs Ministry said at the time it would launch an investigation in order to find out who allowed Jewish worshipers to enter the compound, adding that it would bring those responsible to justice.

