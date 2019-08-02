Jordan closes grave of Aharon to tourists

Jordan’s Minister of Religion decides to close grave of Aharon the Cohen in Petra following prayers deemed "illegal".

Jordan’s Minister of Religion, Abed al Nasr abu Bassel, decided to close the grave of Aharon the Cohen in Petra to tourists.

According to local media outlets, the decision was made after a video was made public in Jordan of Jews praying at the compound, with the claim that the pilgrimage was “illegal”.

The Jordanian Religion Ministry said it would launch an investigation in order to find out who allowed Jewish worshipers to enter the compound, adding that it would bring those responsible to justice.

Watch: Archival footage from the grave of Aharon the Cohen. Those who appear in the video have no connection to the article:



(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)