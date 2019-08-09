PA to complain to ICC against Beit El construction

Abbas instructs "foreign minister" to complain to International Criminal Court about Israeli construction in Beit El.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday condemned Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement regarding the construction of 650 housing units in Beit El, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a crossing of all red lines.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the "Palestinian presidency," said that Netanyahu's statement contradicts all the resolutions of international institutions, and in particular Security Council Resolution 2334, which states that “settlements” are illegal.

The continued provocation, Israel's hostile actions and disregard for international law require practical decisions against it to thwart its attempt to establish facts on the ground, said Abu Rudeineh.

He also criticized the "erroneous" US policy which, he claimed, will undermine stability and security throughout the region.

Abu Rudeineh also said that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas instructed “foreign minister” Riyad al-Malki to attach Netanyahu's statement to a complaint that will be sent to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The PA officially joined the ICC on April 1, 2015, and immediately filed a series of legal complaints with the court against Israel.

Last September, the PA called on the ICC to launch an official investigation into "the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation and the settlers."