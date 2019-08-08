Prime minister lays foundation stone for 650 units to be built in Beit El. "Our purpose is to establish the people of Israel in its land."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set a foundation stone Thursday for the construction of a neighborhood of 650 new housing units in Beit El.

At the beginning of his remarks, the prime minister said, "We promised to build hundreds of housing units in Beit El - today we are doing it, both because we have promised and because our purpose is to establish the people of Israel in its land, to secure our sovereignty in our historic homeland."

"We know that the Land of Israel is acquired through suffering. Today another of our sons fell, one of our best sons from a family that has already made a heavy sacrifice for the Land of Israel," Netanyahu noted.

He said, "These vicious terrorists, they come to uproot - we come to plant. They are come to destroy - we come to build. Our hands will achieve that which we seek and we will deepen our roots in our homeland, in all its parts."