Gantz in Gush Etzion: We'll continue to build in the blocs

Blue and White chairman MK Blue Benny Gantz visited Gush Etzion on Thursday and responded to the attack near Migdal Oz, in which 19-year-old Dvir Sorek from Ofra was murdered.

"The terrorists want once again to harm the residents of Gush Etzion and all the citizens of Israel. They will not succeed in breaking our spirit. The IDF and the security forces will chase them and capture them - alive or dead," said Gantz.

"Not far from here, where Corporal Dvir Sorek was murdered this morning, five years ago, the three teenagers Gilad Sha’ar, Naftali Frankel and Eyal Yifrah, were kidnapped and murdered. The terrorists thought at the time that they would weaken the residents of Gush Etzion, but the residents continued to gain strength and the citizens of Israel continued to unite. That's what will happen this time, too, after this heinous murder,” he continued.

Gantz added, "'We embrace his family, strengthen his relatives and are committed to continue Dvir's path - a way of pleasantness, of learning, of Zionism in its glory."

The former IDF Chief of Staff promised, "We will continue to build in the blocs. We do this from a strategic point of view and not as a political strategy. We will do so here in Gush Etzion and in every strategic area that seems appropriate. We are hurting over Dvir's death - we will continue his path.”