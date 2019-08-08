Watch live: Dvir Sorek is laid to rest

Hundreds of people gather at the Ofra cemetery. Dvir is survived by his parents and six siblings.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Ofra cemetery on Thursday evening, where 19-year old Dvir Sorek, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Gush Etzion on Wednesday night, is being laid to rest.

Sorek is survived by parents - Yoav and Rachel, and six siblings: Shahar, 24, Noa, 23, Ruth, 21, Binyamin, 15, Eitan,13, and Uri, 9.

Dvir, a hesder student at Ohr Torah Mahanayim, was the son of journalist Yoav Sorek, editor of the Hashiloach publication, and his wife Rachel, and was grandson of Rabbi Binyamin Herling, who was murdered in a terror attack on Mt. Ebal.